Pranavi Urs gets Top 5 finish at Ladies Open de France

Deauville (France), Sep 28 Pranavi Urs delivered a stellar performance on the final day of the Ladies Open de France, carding a 6-under 65 which propelled her to a tie for fifth place at the Golf Barriere de Deauville.

The 65 was three strokes better than her second-round effort. It was a big boost ahead of next week’s Women’s Indian Open.

Diksha Dagar, the other Indian in the field, posted an even-par 71, concluding the tournament tied 46th at one under overall.

Canadian teenager Anna Huang captured her second title in consecutive weeks with a final-round 6-under 65, finishing at 16 under par for the tournament.

Pranavi got off to a flying start with an eagle on the second hole, followed by back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth, reaching 4 under. Despite bogeys on the seventh and ninth, she turned in 2 under par.

On the back nine, she regained momentum, carding birdies on the 10th, 13th, 16th, and 17th holes, with no further bogeys, finishing the tournament at 10 under. Dagar made birdies on the second, fourth, and 12th holes but had bogeys on the eighth, 11th, and 17th, resulting in an even-par 71.

Huang started on the front nine with consecutive birdies on the first two holes. A bogey on the fourth briefly saw her share the lead with South Africa’s Casandra Alexander, who also opened with back-to-back birdies. Huang bounced back immediately with birdies on the fifth and eighth and continued her strong play on the back nine, adding birdies on the 10th, 16th, and 18th to seal the win.

Germany’s Helen Briem and Alexander of South Africa finished joint second at 14 under, both recording 5-under 66s in the final round with one bogey and six birdies. Brianna Navarrosa claimed fourth place at 11 under.

First-round leader Alessia Nobilio and Kirsten Rudgeley ended the tournament tied for fifth alongside Pranavi at 10 under par.

The LET now has a one-break before heading to India for the Women’s Indian Open, which takes place at DLF Golf and Country Club between October 9-12.

