Prannoy hopeful of returning with a medal from Paris Olympics

New Delhi, June 25 India's highest-ranked men's singles shuttler HS Prannoy, who is set to make his Olympic debut at Paris 2024, is hopeful of retuning with a medal and emphasised the importance of both mental and physical readiness.

The world Championships bronze medallist believes that its a dedication and hard work that shape one's story.

"Over the last three to four years, I have adopted a different approach. Building a support team around me has been crucial. This transformation has been pivotal for my journey. Age might just be a number, but it's the dedication and hard work that shape your story," said Prannoy onJioCinema's 'The Dreamers'.

Aware of the unique pressures of the Olympic stage, the world no 13 shuttler remains focused on maintaining a strong mental approach. "Major tournaments are always intense. I have never played in the Olympics, but I anticipate a distinct kind of pressure on the court. Often, it's a mental battle more than a physical one. A single match can change everything. As we prepare for the Olympics, our strategy will be to adapt quickly from the first match since every point is crucial. Working with Gopi sir and Guru, we've been honing our physical and mental strengths."

The 2022 Asian Games bronze medallist also highlighted two significant milestones from 2023- securing a medal at the World Championships and ending a 41-year drought for India with a podium finish in the men's singles at the Asian Games.

"2023 was truly special. Winning two major medals in the World Championships and Asian Games within a month brought immense satisfaction. Breaking a 41-year gap in the men's singles category at the Asian Games was particularly gratifying," said Prannoy.

The 31-year-old also emphasised the importance of enjoying the process rather than fixating on the outcome. "It's crucial to cherish the journey instead of obsessing over winning an Olympic medal. The results will follow if the process is right focusing on training and recovery. Improving in training will naturally lead to better results, and hopefully, we will return with a medal," he said.

Prannoy also has won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the mixed team event and a silver at the 2022 Asian Games in the men's team event.

He also a part of the gold-clinching India team at the 2022 Thomas Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor