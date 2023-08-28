Prannoy shares picture of his bronze medal win at BWF World Championships 

Copenhagen [Denmark], August 28 : Indian shuttler HS Prannoy shared a picture of his bronze medal that he recently won at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships 2023.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media on their X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a picture of Prannoy holding his bronze medal.

https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1695841612180697291

Prannoy had to settle for a bronze medal as he registered a loss to Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semifinals of the BWF World Championships on Saturday.

Prannoy went down to world number three and three-time Junior champion Vitidsarn by 21-18, 13-21, 14-21.

Prannoy had assured a bronze medal for India by beating World Number 2 and the defending champion Viktor Axelsen in the quarterfinals in three games 21-13, 15-21, 16-21 on Friday.

This is India's 14th medal at the World Championships. This includes one gold, four silvers and nine bronze medals.

