Pre-Qualifying I: Amateur Aditya Garg fires second straight 65 to take top honours

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], January 24 : Pune-based amateur Golfer Aditya Garg fired a second straight six-under 65 in round two to total 12-under 130 and thus take the top honours at Pre-Qualifying I of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur.

From a total field of 105 in Pre-Qualifying I, the top 24 players qualified for the Final Qualifying Stage as the cut was declared at one over 143.

Nineteen-year-old amateur Aditya Garg (65-65), who was the overnight leader by one shot, was on a roll for the second day in succession at Golmuri Golf Course as he put together eight birdies over his first 15 holes. Aditya's double-bogey on the closing ninth was the only dampener for him. However, Garg still finished four shots clear of the rest of the field.

Pune-based Golfer said, "I began the day well with a great chip that set up a tap-in birdie on the 10th. Thereafter, I made one long conversion on the 17th and gave myself a lot of opportunities landing it within 10 to 12 feet of the flag on most holes. I made a few swing changes before coming into the Q School. I'm delighted that the swing change held up under pressure on both days and I executed my shots well. This is a big confidence booster for my ball-striking ahead of the Final Stage."

Sourav Choudhary (69-65) of Mhow finished second at eight-under 134.

Local golfer Kurush Heerjee qualified for the Final Stage after taking tied 18th place at one-over 143.

