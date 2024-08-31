Preeti Pal's coach Satyanarayana proud of historic Paralympic medal, hopes for more success

Paris [France], August 31 : In a monumental moment for Indian para-athletics, Preeti Pal, under the guidance of her coach Satyanarayana, made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in track at the Paralympics.

Preeti Pal clinched a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m run event.

Speaking toafter Preeti's remarkable achievement, an emotional Satyanarayana described the victory as his "Guru Dakshina."

"This is Guru Dakshina for me. She is the first woman to win a medal in track at the Paralympics. This is an inspiration for other players. We are expecting 10-12 medals in athletics alone...," the coach said.

He expressed immense pride in his student's accomplishment.

Looking ahead, Satyanarayana is optimistic about India's prospects in athletics at the Paralympics.

Satyanarayana's dedication as a coach and Preeti's determination as an athlete have brought immense pride to the country. As India celebrates this historic moment, the future of Indian para-athletics looks brighter than ever, with expectations of more medals and milestones in the years to come.

On Friday, Avani Lekhara struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event. Meanwhile, Manish Narwal won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol final event. Preeti Pal won bronze in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics, the Indian para sprinter Preeti Pal said that she couldn't believe that she won the medal.

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the start of the final, the two Indians were in the top three places, eying for the gold. However, it was Avani who secured the top spot in the women's 10m air rifle final event.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

The Indian contingent continues to demonstrate their prowess and resilience at the Paris Paralympics 2024, with many athletes still in contention for medals.

