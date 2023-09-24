Preeti wins in R16 of Women’s 50-54kg boxing at Asian Games

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : Indian boxer Preeti advanced to the quarterfinals after winning in the Round of 16 of the Women’s 50-54kg boxing at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday.

Preeti locked horns against Jordan’s Alhasanat Silina and displayed a stellar performance and moved to the next round of the event.

The Indian boxer beat Silina after the second round. Preeti went full-on to attack the Jordanian boxer and finished the game just following the second round and did not have to play the third round.

In both the first and second rounds of the boxing match, Preeti got full points from all the judges and was not given a chance to stand up to her opponent.

The boxing event in the Asian Games 2023 started on Sunday and the final round will be played on October 5.

Women's boxing team at Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Arundhati Chaudhary (66kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg).

Men's boxing team at Asian Games 2023: Deepak Bhoria (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender Berwal (+92kg).

On the first day of the multi-sport event, India displayed a stunning performance and already bagged five medals, three silver and two bronze medals.

India’s first medal of the day was clinched by the Indian women’s air rifle team who won a silver in the 10M team event at the ongoing Asian Games.

On the other hand, the Ramita Jindal won the first bronze medal at the Women’s 10M air Rifle individual event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor