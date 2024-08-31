Premeir League: Arteta ‘amazed’ by Rice’s red card following Brighton draw

London, Aug 31 The 2024/25 Premier League season is in full steam as Arsenal dropped points at home against Brighton in their third game of the season. The title challengers were reduced to ten-men following a controversial decision which saw Declan Rice getting sent off.

Despite having the 1-0 lead after the first half, Rice was sent off after he nudged the ball away before Joel Veltman could take it. Referee Chris Kavanagh deemed it a second yellow card for time wasting, and dismissed the England midfielder. This was Declan Rice’s first ever red card in his senior career.

“I was amazed. In the first half when the opponents did that they didn't get any booking. He makes the call by law in a non critical area of the pitch when the ball hits the heel when turning around, to make that decision.

"We just want some consistency. Joao Pedro booted the ball halfway across the pitch in the first half and got nothing for it. Dec got the slightest touch and was sent off," added Bukayo Saka whilst speaking to BBC.

Arsenal will be disappointed as the draw resulted in the side dropping their first points in the season. The league will now be on hold for the international break following which Arsenal will travel across the town to face their biggest rivals Tottenham Hotspur, a game in which Rice will remain suspended.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler on the other hand believed it was a clear sending off for the Arsenal midfielder.

"First of all he shoots the ball away so it is a clear yellow card, it changes the momentum of the game. We started to control the game and then the goal happens out of nowhere. We didn't defend it well, the red card changed the game for sure. We wanted to win, we didn't do it so we have to be satisfied with the draw," said Hurzeler.

