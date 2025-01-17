Premier League: Amad's hat-trick earns Man Utd late win over Southampton

Manchester, Jan 17 Manchester United earned a hard-fought 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League as Amad proved hero with his late hat-trick that secured an unlikely comeback victory.

The win lifted United to 12th in the table, while Southampton – who still have just one win in the 2024/25 campaign – remain 10 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the league.

The first half saw United come off worse from a relatively end-to-end affair, when Manuel Ugarte deflected a Saints corner into his own net, a couple of minutes before the break.

Southampton proved difficult opponents to break down, especially with a one-goal advantage behind them, but Amad came up trumps in our time of need. Our no.16 finally managed to breach Aaron Ramsdale's goal in the 82nd minute.

Not content with a point, the Ivorian went back for more with stoppage time approaching, poking home a Christian Eriksen pass in front of the Stretford End, before adding a third with seconds left on the clock, single-handedly rescuing the win for the Reds.

"We didn't have a good game, but at this moment, winning is the most important thing. They did a very good job Southampton. The feeling is we have so much to do - the team is really tired. Today was not a lack of enthusiasm; it was a lack of control in the game," United manager Ruben Amorim said.

Man Utd are now unbeaten in each of their last 16 Premier League meetings with Southampton (W 8 D 8), their joint-longest ongoing run against an opponent in the competition (also 16 v Charlton).

Southampton, on the other hand, are winless in each of their last 18 Premier League away matches (D4 L14), the longest run without victory on the road in the division since Aston Villa in September 2019 (21 matches).

