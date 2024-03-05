Premier League: Arsenal thrash Sheff Utd 6-0 to close gap on leaders Liverpool

London, March 5 Arsenal maintained their pace in the title race as they outclassed Sheffield United 6-0 in an outstanding performance at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal made a fast start at Bramall Lane as Bukayo Saka hit the woodwork inside two minutes and Martinelli's rebound was cleared off the line.

But it did not take long for Arsenal to take the lead as captain Odegaard opened the scoring in the fifth minute when he slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner from Rice's cutback.

An Jayden Bogle own goal doubled gunners' advantage. Two minutes later Gabriel Martinelli's deflected strike wrongfooted Sheff Utd goalkeeper Ivo Grbic at the near post to make it 3-0 before the Brazillian was involved again in the 25th minute when he won the ball off Anel Ahmedhodzic and allowed Havertz to go through on goal and score a fourth, Premier League reports.

Declan Rice added a fifth goal before the break as he side-footed the ball past Grbic following good wing play from Saka. The goals continued in the second half as Ben White scored with a brilliant left-footed finish inside the box just before the hour-mark

Arsenal had racked up more than 20 shots during the 90 minutes, and ensured their place in the history books by becoming the first team in English league history to win three successive games by at least five goals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor