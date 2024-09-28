Premier League: Cole Palmer creates history in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton

London, Sep 28 Brighton & Hove Albion suffered their first defeat of the season thanks to a record-breaking performance by Chelsea’s Cole Palmer as the home side registered a 4-2 victory. Palmer became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League game – his quadruple coming in 19 minutes and 47 seconds.

Palmer became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League game – his quadruple coming in 19 minutes and 47 seconds.

The visitors had other opportunities, with Rob Sanchez denying his former teammates on several occasions in the first half. Brighton & Hove Albion dominated the closing stages but couldn’t get back into the game.

Webster made an important early block when Jadon Sancho tried to find the bottom corner before Brighton & Hove Albion took the lead.

From a Chelsea perspective, the goal was a mess. Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill didn’t clear the ball, Rob Sanchez came off his line but was beaten to the ball by Rutter who leapt to head it inside the right-hand post. Sanchez then did just enough to push away Danny Welbeck’s cut-back after it took a hefty deflection off Colwill.

Chelsea responded, led by the irrepressible Palmer. The England man beat Bart Verbruggen with his shot, but it came back off the far post before he had a goal disallowed for offside.

It was a case of third-time lucky for Palmer in the 21st minute. Nicolas Jackson got away down the left after intercepting Webster’s pass and unselfishly squared the ball to Palmer who swept home. Sancho was then flagged offside when he converted Noni Madueke’s pass moments later.

Brighton & Hove Albion were wobbling and went behind after 27 minutes. Baleba brought down Sancho in the box and Palmer sent Verbruggen the wrong way from the spot.

It got worse for the away side as Webster was booked for bringing down Madueke in full flow and was punished when Palmer swept the free-kick from 25 yards into the top corner. A hat-trick in ten minutes completed with his tenth touch of the ball.

Incredibly, Brighton & Hove Albion were back in it in the 34th minute. Sanchez gave the ball to Baleba trying to pass out and the midfielder drilled a right-foot shot into the corner. Moments later Sanchez plunged to his right to deny Baleba with a fine save before Welbeck lifted his shot well over.

It was turning into the Cole Palmer show though. Four minutes before the break Verbruggen’s pass was intercepted by Enzo Fernandez. He found Sancho whose pass into space was taken on by Palmer and thrashed inside the near post to make it 4-2.

After six goals in the first half, the second half went goalless and despite attempts by Brighton to get back in the game, Chelsea registered an important victory which saw them rise to third in the table.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor