Premier League: Cole Palmer wins Player of the Month award

London, Oct 11 Chelsea’s main man Cole Palmer has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award after a stellar performance for the Blues in September.

Chelsea star wins September's award after an incredible month that included a historic four goals in one match. Palmer led the Premier League standings for both goal-scoring and goal involvements last month. In four appearances he scored five times and got one assist.

Incredibly, four of his goals came in the devastating 21-minute period against Brighton & Hove Albion as he became the first player in Premier League's history to score four times in the first half of a match.

In addition to that incredible display against Brighton, Palmer also produced an assist in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and a goal in a 3-0 win at West Ham United.

Palmer wins the Player of the Month award for a second time, with his first coming in April 2024. It means he has won two of the last three available awards.

The 22-year-old topped an eight-man shortlist, which included the likes of Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United), Luis Diaz (Liverpool), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Raul Jimenez (Fulham), Dwight McNeil (Everton) and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) after the public's votes on the EA Sports website were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

Palmer, who has already started October with an assist in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, will look to add to his league-leading tally of 11 goal involvements this season when Chelsea return to Premier League action against Liverpool on October 20.

Palmer was awarded the 2024 England’s Player of The Year award earlier this week.

