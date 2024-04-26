Premier League: Foden's brace takes Man City close to leaders Arsenal

Brighton, April 26 Phil Foden scored twice as Manchester City leapfrogged Liverpool and kept pressure on leaders Arsenal with a superb 4-0 win away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

But, knowing six victories would guarantee another title, City were at their best on the south coast, dispatching a Brighton side previously beaten just twice at home this campaign.

Foden moved onto 16 league goals for the season with a first-half brace, his first a free-kick deflected past a wrong-footed Jason Steele before stroking home his second after some reckless play from the Seagulls.

A first-half City blitz saw Phil Foden score twice after Kevin De Bruyne had opened the scoring. Julian Alvarez added a fourth after the break to narrow the gap to Arsenal to just one point.

The win leaves the Blues needing five more league wins to secure a fourth title on the bounce.

