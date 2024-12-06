Premier League: Iwobi scores brace as Fulham beat Brighton to go sixth

London, Dec 6 With finishes from Alex Iwobi either side of an own goal from Matt O’Riley, Fulham secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Craven Cottage evening.

Iwobi capitalised on a terrible error from Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to open the scoring, but the visitors drew level early in the second half through a spectacular Carlos Baleba strike.

Brighton had plenty of the play after that but Fulham wrestled back control and went in front when the unfortunate O’Riley diverted Andreas Pereira’s corner in

And Iwobi wrapped up the points with a lovely bending effort in the closing stages to settle an entertaining contest.

Victory lifts Fulham into sixth, just a point and a place behind Brighton in a congested top half of the Premier League.

"It was a big three points for us in a tough game. We started in the best way possible with the early goal but Brighton made it really difficult for us in the first half. They started with three at the back and it made it difficult for us to connect with the wide players," Fulham manager Marco Silva said.

"We had chances as well. Second half we were much better. We conceded in a moment we should prepare better for the long ball. It was a good shot from the edge of the box. Difficult game but a big three points for us," he added.

