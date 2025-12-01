Premier League: Liverpool edge Wolves 2-1, Brentford win 4-1, Burnley hold Everton goalless on a busy day

Liverpool, Dec 27 Defending champion Liverpool closed out 2025 with a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, moving to 32 points as they remained among the top five in the table on Saturday.

A quickfire double late in the first half from Ryan Gravenberch and Florian Wirtz – his first competitive goal for the club – put the Reds in command of the festive Anfield affair. Santiago Bueno pulled one back for Wolves shortly after half-time, but Arne Slot's men held on to record their fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

In another match on the busy day, a hat-trick by Kevin Schade and Djordje Petrovic's own goal saw Brentford defeat Bournemouth 4-1 at Gtech Community Stadium. Antoine Semenyo scored for the Cherries, but Brentford made it two successive wins to end the calendar year.

In another match, Raul Jimenez’s late header earned Fulham a third successive victory in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The meeting with West Ham United at their London Stadium was a hard-fought battle, one that was nervy at times, but the Whites had enough about them to get over the line.

Five minutes before the death, Harry Wilson capitalised on a defensive mistake to set up Raúl for his second goal of the week, efforts which have earned six points for his side.

In another match, Burnley were held goalless and had to share the spoils at Turf Moor, despite a dominant second-half display against Everton.

Scott Parker's side created more than enough chances to win the game, but having failed to make the most of their opportunities, they were left pondering what might have been at the end of a bruising encounter.

Jacob Bruun Larsen squandered the best of the chances, firing over when one-on-one with Jordan Pickford early in the second period, but Parker's men left everything on the pitch, but it wasn't to be, as honours ended even.

