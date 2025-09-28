Premier League: Palhinha strikes in stoppage time as Spurs play out draw against Wolves

London, Sep 28 Joao Palhinha's late, late strike rescued a point against Wolves in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It looked like a frustrating second half was going to end with the visitors - winless so far in the Premier League this term - taking maximum points but as Spurs ticked into the fourth minute of added time, Palhinha arrowed in from the edge of the box, levelling up Santiago Bueno's 54th-minute opener.

The first half of the first half was a cagey affair, punctuated only by Sam Johnstone's incredible point-blank save to deny Mo Kudus, who stole in at the far post to meet Xavi Simons' cross on 15 minutes, his header touched onto the crossbar by the goalkeeper.

Spurs grew into the game with Kudus the central figure. It looked like he'd opened the scoring with a beauty on 28 minutes, whipping into the far corner from Lucas Bergvall's backheeled pass, only for the offside flag to go up.

Kudus' cross was then met with a spectacular flying volley over from Bergvall - think Richarlison against Burnley - on 41 minutes and the winger then pinged in a shot from the right angle, parried away by Johnstone. Palhinha got to the rebound ahead of Marshall Munetsi and went down - penalty appeals waved away. Richarlison was then inches away from Kudus' cross.

Wolves, tidy and well-drilled, only really offered Jhon Arias' lash wide from the right angle until the fourth minute of added time, when Arias' corner was flicked on and met on the half-volley by ex-Spur Matt Doherty, his effort clipping the top of the crossbar.

The second half was a different story. Wolves took the lead with a touch of fortune when Guglielmo Vicario parried out Ladislav Krejci's header from a corner, only for the ball to hit Palhinha and fall at the feet of Santiago Bueno, who tucked away from close range, 54 minutes on the clock.

Vicario denied Hugo Bueno with his feet on 74 minutes as Spurs huffed and puffed, but struggled to create chances.

Richarlison headed wide from Pedro Porro's cross and a couple of long-range efforts from Cristian Romero and Palhinha looked to be it - until the fourth minute of added time.

Mathys Tel's cross was touched into the path of Palhinha by Pape Matar Sarr, the midfielder spotted a gap to the far corner and found it in style with a crisp, low finish from 22 yards.

