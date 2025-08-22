Premier League: Pep confirms 'best in the world' Rodri is fit to face Spurs

Manchester, Aug 22 Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Phil Foden, Rodri and Ederson will be available for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Tottenham.

City return to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday for their first home game of the season when they face Spurs.

Both Foden and Rodri travelled to Wolves for the 4-0 victory on the opening day but were not part of the matchday squad.

But the Spaniard said they are in contention to face Thomas Frank’s side after stepping up their preparations ahead of the game.

“Rodri and Phil in the last game they were out but for just the reason why - a lack of training and rhythm and they didn’t travel to Palermo and the other guys were doing it all through pre-season.

“They were not [ready] for 90 minutes against Wolves but they were ready and of course they are ready for tomorrow," Guardiola said in his pre-match conference.

Rodri missed much of the 2024/25 season after suffering a knee injury.

The boss wants to be careful with the current Ballon d’Or holder to ensure he doesn’t suffer any setbacks but has no doubts about what he brings.

“I just want a consistent Rodri - that’s all. I don’t have any doubts about his potential and quality.

“He’s still so far the best player in the world until we elect a new one in a few months.

“I don’t have any doubts. Just consistency at training, weeks, training, games, minutes and after everything will be fine," added Guardiola.

The win at Molineux saw former Academy player James Trafford make his City debut with Ederson ruled out through illness.

Guardiola confirmed that the Brazilian is fit to play and he will make a decision on who will take the gloves after training.

“We will decide tomorrow or tonight or after dinner, [but we’re] happy,” he said.

“The new players bring a new energy, new everything.

“I’ve changed four or five or six times close staff and it’s tough but always they bring a new energy and ideas.

“Players are the same and James brings his youth and desire to play at the club he was born and grew in," Pep said.

