Premier League: Pressure and opportunity in New Year's Day games (preview)

London, Dec 31 The result of their previous round match in the Premier League has put pressure on Manchester City, but offers an opportunity to Liverpool when the two sides play their respective games on New Year's Day on Thursday.

Arsenal's emphatic 4-1 win over Aston Villa lifted Mikel Arteta's side five points clear at the top of the table, putting the onus on Manchester City to take all three points on what is likely to be a tough and chilly visit to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, reports Xinhua.

The African Cup of Nations will play its role in the match with five Sunderland and two Manchester City players currently competing in Morocco, while John Stones and Jeremy Doku are also out for the visiting side.

Manchester City seem to be peaking after eight consecutive wins in all competitions, while Sunderland have only lost four times on their return to the elite.

Chelsea's draw at home to Bournemouth means that Liverpool have the chance to open up a five-point lead over fifth place if Arne Slot's side can win at home to a dogged Leeds United that is unbeaten in five games and pushed Manchester City all the way in their last defeat.

Liverpool have sacked set-piece coach Aaron Briggs due to their problems defending corners and free kicks, and Leeds may see that as the best chance of frustrating a side that has recovered, but still seems to leave rivals with chances of taking something from their games.

Tottenham coach Thomas Frank returns to face Brentford, who he left in the summer to coach Spurs. Frank returns to face a rival that is ninth in the table and enjoying its best-ever first half to the season, while his job is still under pressure despite a win away to Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace will again be tested at home to Fulham, who are now level on points with Palace after three consecutive wins, while Oliver Glasner's side has suffered three straight defeats.

