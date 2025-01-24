Manchester, Jan 24 Pep Guardiola says Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku will miss Saturday's home clash with Chelsea in the Premier League. Dias was forced to come off at half-time during the midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with the boss revealing that he “didn’t feel good”.

It is a blow for the Portuguese player, who has only made two appearances since the Manchester derby in mid-December. Doku, who impressed in the 6-0 win over Ipswich Town last weekend, missed the trip to Paris and will be absent again for the visit of Chelsea. They join Nathan Ake and Rodri on the sidelines, while Oscar Bobb is continuing to build his fitness after almost six months out.

When asked who was out of contention for the Chelsea match, Pep said, “[We have the] same injuries, we had [before]. Ruben and Doku are out. The other players are [still] out.”

Manchester City have been very active in the January transfer market having signed Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Omar Marmoush in a matter of days. Guardiola was also asked whether the new arrivals could be included in the matchday squad on Saturday. “Yes. They can play, but I don’t know yet. We don’t have players.” And on Marmoush, he added, “[He brings] exceptional quality to the team, He’s a future player for years with quality in the final third. That’s why [we signed him],” he added.

Egyptian striker Marmoush Joined the side from Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2029. The 19-year-old Brazilian youth international Vitor Reis from Palmeiras moves to the Etihad Stadium on a four-and-a-half-year deal, keeping him at City until the summer of 2029. Uzbek central defender Khusanov signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Club from Lens on Monday evening

