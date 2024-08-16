Premier League: Shearer ‘backs' Arsenal to win the league if they sign a top striker

New Delhi, Aug 16 Premier League’s all-time top-scorer and a legend of English football, Alan Shearer believes that the PL title race will be very interesting to see this summer and that if Arsenal were to sign a top striker then he ‘would back them to go on and win the league’.

“There are so many ifs around what could happen before the transfer window shuts on August 30 but one of them could decide the title race because if Arsenal sign a top striker then I would back them to go on and win the league,” wrote Shearer in a column for English news outlet BBC.

Arsenal and Manchester City were involved in a back-and-forth race for the Premier League title for the entirety of the 2023/24 season. A race that saw them lose out on the title that they have been chasing for 20 years by just two points.

The team was one of the best defensive units in the world and conceded only 29 goals through the season, the lowest in the league and despite playing solid attacking football sometimes struggled to finish their moves due to repeated injuries to striker Gabriel Jesus.

Even though Kai Havertz stepped in and filled the boots well, the team will hope to sign a goal-scorer before the end of the transfer window.

“Clearly they are not far away from being a title-winning team and they definitely have the quality already, but if there is one thing they are missing to become champions, it is a goalscorer,” he added.

Arsenal have been linked with strikers throughout the transfer window with names like Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko. However, no deal is said to be in advanced talks. However, after signing defender Riccardo Calafiori, the team is reported to be interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

Arsenal will begin their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday whereas Manchester City will begin their bid to win the Premier League for a record-extending fifth season in a row at Stamford Bridge in a blockbuster opening match against Chelsea on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor