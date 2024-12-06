Premier League: We want to be aggressive but in a smart way, says Arne Slot ahead of first Merseyside Derby

Liverpool, Dec 6 Table-toppers Liverpool will be looking to bounce back, after playing a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United on Thursday, as Arne Slot prepares himself for taking part in his first-ever Merseyside Derby as they travel to the other side of Liverpool town to face Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

"It is going to be special for everyone. For all the fans, players and the managers involved. To be part of the game is already special but it being the last one at Goodison makes it even more special. It’s only a nice experience if the result goes your way. That is what we are working on the most. I never speak about three points before the game and especially not if you face a side like Everton that have been keeping clean sheets," said Slot.

Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League standings with 35 points from 11 wins in 14 games. Chelsea are second 28 points, ahead of third-placed Arsenal on goal difference. Defending champions Manchester City are fourth with 26 points.

With teams like Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal all hoping the Reds drop points in the coming games, in order to overcome the seven-point deficit between the league leaders, Arne Slot will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

The Dutch head coach stated his team will have to be aggressive ‘in a smart way.’ "We know we have to be ready against a tough team. The fans will be loud. We have to be prepared for everything in this game. You need to be aggressive in a smart way. Last season, because I've re-watched the game, we were very aggressive when we went out there.

“I was surprised after 30 minutes because Liverpool had the ball the most but they had committed more fouls. Everton are a big threat in set pieces. Unnecessary free kicks are not smart for us. We want to be aggressive but in a concentrated and smart way,” he added.

