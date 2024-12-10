Premier League: West Ham beat Wolves to end winless run 

London, Dec 10 West Ham United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the London Stadium to end their winless run and ease the pressure on head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Wolves wing-back Matt Doherty struck a rare goal on 69 minutes to cancel out Tomas Soucek's looping header, as things livened up after a tepid first half. But West Ham, who also saw a Mohammed Kudus strike overturned following a VAR review at 1-0 up, restored their lead through Jarrod Bowen's cultured finish only two minutes and 17 seconds later, Premier League reports.

Wolves were unable to find a second leveller as they fell to a third successive loss, a result that leaves them 19th in the Premier League table and four points from fourth-bottom Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, West Ham remain 14th, but with their cushion to the bottom three increased to nine points.

Neither team could break the deadlock in the first half, with Joao Gomes missing a clear opportunity by steering his shot wide, while Bowen and Kudus both tested goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

West Ham took the lead nine minutes after the break when Tomas Soucek, unmarked at the back post, headed Bowen's corner over Johnstone and past Gomes, who was covering on the line.

Kudus thought he had added a second when he turned in Bowen's cross, but a VAR review ruled him offside. Wolves capitalised on the decision, as Matt Doherty fired a low volley past Lukasz Fabianski from 12 yards to equalise.

West Ham's response was rapid, though, as Bowen turned Goncalo Guedes with ease and curled the ball into the bottom-left corner for what proved to be the winner.

"We are happy, we dedicate the victory to Michail and his family. It has been tough the last days - the last week - the last days especially. He deserves this. We love a lot Michail, he's a special person for us. I'm sure he'll overcome this bad moment and come back. Today the best thing we can do is get the victory for him," West Ham manager Lopetegui said.

