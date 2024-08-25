"Preparing for gold in 2028": Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat after securing bronze at Paris Olympics

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], August 25 : After winning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat revealed his future plans for the next Olympics which is in 2028 at Los Angeles.

The wrestler visited his hometown Jhajjar in Haryana on Sunday where he was felicitated for his historic medal at the marquee event.

"We are feeling very good as we are getting a warm welcome from the people here...I am preparing for gold in 2028..." Sehrawat said while speaking to ANI.

Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the recently concluded Paris Olympics on Friday.

The 21-year-old Indian wrestler clinched a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal. Aman brought India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 in his debut Olympic Games. Aman Sehrawat becomes the 7th Indian wrestler to medal at the Olympics.The Puerto Rican started with a dominating move by getting hold of Aman's single leg and taking him out of the blue zone to win the first point.

However, Aman made a comeback and targeted Darian's shoulders to put him outside the blue zone to get two points.

Darian Toi got hold of Aman's legs, winning two points and taking the lead.

After the end of the first three minutes of the game, Aman once again took the lead in the bronze medal bout.

With only 37 seconds remaining in the match, Aman won two more points and had the chance to clinch a victory with technical superiority.

In the end, Darian tried to make a desperate move but conceded another point.

Speaking about the semi-final clash, Aman lost against Japan's Rei Higuchi.

The Indian grappler was ousted by the Japanese completely in the bout, and within a blink of an eye, the match concluded. Higuchi moved into the gold medal match with a 10-0 win by technical superiority. Following the defeat, Aman still has a shot at the bronze medal.

Aman stormed into the semi-finals to have a chance of competing for the medal with a technical superiority 12-0 win over Albania's Zelimkhan Abakanov.

He got his first point in the bout due to passivity from the Albanian wrestler. He went on to complete a takedown to take a 3-0 lead in the first period.

In the second period, he outplayed Abakanov with his remarkable skillset to storm into the final four.

