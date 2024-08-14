President Droupadi Murmu meets Indian contingent of Paris Olympics at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], August 14 : President Droupadi Murmu met the Indian contingent of the Paris Olympics at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital on Wednesday.

She met the contingent at Ganatantra Mandap in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President congratulated the players for their excellent efforts and great performance and said that they are a source of inspiration for all the youth of the country, especially the young players," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha were present during the event as well.

India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver. There is a possibility of the tally increasing to seven if the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decides to award wrestler Vinesh Phogat a silver medal.

The men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

A highlight was the performance of star shooter Manu Bhaker.

The 24-year-old became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. This distinction was previously held by Norman Pritchard at the Paris 1900 Games.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in this event.

Alongside Sarabjot Singh, Manu secured her second bronze and India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

Manu narrowly missed a hat-trick of medals, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics.

Swapnil Kusale added to India's medal tally after he stood at the podium with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics.

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Tokyo gold medal but brought the silver home with a throw of 89.45m.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who made his Olympic debut, secured the bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor