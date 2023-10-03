President Murmu congratulates Indian women athletes for their performance in Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 3 : President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday lauded the performances of Parul Chaudhary and Annu Rani for bringing glory to the country as both athletes won gold in their respective events at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Annu Rani and Parul Chaudhary bagged the nation’s first-ever gold medals in the women’s javelin throw final and women’s 5000-metre, respectively, at the continental meet.

India's women athletes exhibit inspiring performance in the Asian Games. Hearty congratulations to Parul Chaudhary for securing gold in the women's 5000m event! She brings home her second medal after winning silver in women's 3000m steeplechase event yesterday. Annu Rani brings…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 3, 2023

President Murmu hailed both women athletes for exhibiting inspiring performances in the Asian Games.

Returning to the field after bagging a silver medal in the women’s 3000-metre steeplechase on Monday, Parul finished with a timing of 15:14.75 for the gold medal. She became the first Indian to win gold in the women's 5000m event at the Asian Games.

"India's women athletes exhibit inspiring performance in the Asian Games. Hearty congratulations to Parul Chaudhary for securing gold in the women's 5000m event! She brings home her second medal after winning silver in the women's 3000m steeplechase event yesterday," President Murmu tweeted on 'X'.

Annu touched 62.92m, which was her season's best throw, and topped the chart to win the country its 15th gold in the ongoing Asian Games. Her best throw of the evening came in her fourth attempt.

"Annu Rani brings special glory to the country by winning India's first-ever gold in the women's javelin throw event," the President added.

India are on course to break their medal tally record at the Asian Games after an action-packed day 10 at Hangzhou.

