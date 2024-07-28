President Murmu congratulates Manu Bhaker for winning Bronze at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 28 : After Manu Bhaker's historic medal at the Paris Olympics, President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian shooter for 'opening India's medal tally' at the multi-sport event.

The Indian shooter finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

President Murmu took to her official X handle and said that India is proud of her achievement. The President added that Manu Bhaker's landmark will inspire many sportspersons in the country.

"Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India's medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future," the President of India wrote on X.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

