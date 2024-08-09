President Murmu congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 9 : Following Neeraj Chopra's silver win at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Indian javelin thrower, saying that his feat would inspire generations.

Chopra, 26, fell short of retaining his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 meters. Despite a strong performance on his second attempt, he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold. He became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.

President Murmu congratulated Neeraj Chopra and said that India is proud of him.

"Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning silver medal in Paris Olympics and scripting history. He is the first Indian athlete to win a gold and a silver medal in two successive Olympic Games. India is proud of him. His feat will inspire generations to come. India looks forward to Neeraj Chopra bringing home more medals and glory in the future," President Murmu said in a post on X.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari hailed Neeraj for clinching the silver medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Gadkari added that the Indian javelin thrower's dedication and exceptional skill have brought glory to the nation.

"Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for clinching the silver medal in Men's Javelin Throw at the Paris Olympics 2024! Your relentless dedication and exceptional skill have once again brought glory to India. May your achievement inspire future generations and continue to shine brightly on the global stage. Here's to many more successes ahead," Nitin Gadkari wrote on X.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju congratulated Neeraj Chopra for sealing a silver medal at the ongoing Summer Games.

"The silver medal winning throw from our champion @Neeraj_chopra1 at 89.45 m," Kiren Rijiju wrote on X.

Neeraj's first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were also fouls. Despite his strong performance in the qualification round, where he threw 89.34 meters. His 89.45-meter throw was his second-best performance but not enough to retain his gold.

He looked under pressure before taking the run and the Indian javelin thrower crossed the line once again and was given a red flag in his fifth attempt. His last and sixth attempt was also disqualified after he crossed the line while throwing.

