President Murmu congratulates Swapnil Kusale for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 1 : President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated India shooter Swapnil Kusale on his bronze medal triumph in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics and said it is the first time that India has won three medals in shooting events in the same Olympic Games.

Swapnil Kusale is the first Indian to win a medal in Men's 50m rifle 3 positions category.

"Heartiest congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics! He has become the first Indian to win a medal in Men's 50m rifle 3 positions category. It is for the first time that India has won three medals in shooting events in the same Olympic Games. The entire shooting contingent has done India proud. I extend my best wishes to all our players for the upcoming events. I wish Swapnil Kusale wins more laurels in the future," the President said in a post on X.

Kusale clinched the bronze medal for India in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Final after finishing with an aggregate of 451.4.

In the qualification round, Swapnil Kusale finished seventh and qualified or the final.

Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale both appeared in the men's 50m 3P qualification round.

In his Olympic debut, Kusale finished with a score of 590-38x and Tomar came 11th with a total of 589-33x. Only the top eight shooters qualified for the final round.

Kusale is also the first Indian shooter to make a place in the men's 50m rifle 3P medal event at the Olympics.

