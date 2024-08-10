President Murmu hails Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal win at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], August 10 : President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat for winning the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics, praising his "promising career ahead."

Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, secured the medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on Friday, marking India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 Games.

In a post on X, President Murmu expressed her admiration. "Heartiest congratulations to Aman Sehrawat on winning the bronze medal in the men's freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympic Games. One of the youngest male wrestler in the Games, he has won a medal in his very first Olympics. He has a promising career ahead and he will win several medals and accolades for India. With his success, India continues its tradition of winning Olympic medals in wrestling," President Murmu wrote.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended his congratulations, wishing Sehrawat success in his future endeavors. "Heartfelt congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for securing the Bronze medal in the 57kg men's freestyle wrestling at the #ParisOlympics2024! Your unwavering dedication and perseverance have made the nation proud on the global stage. Wishing you continued success in all your future endeavours," VP Dhankhar wrote in a post on X.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya praised Sehrawat for his historic achievement.

"It is a remarkable Bronze for Aman Sehrawat in Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57 kg at #ParisOlympics2024! He has created history by being the youngest Indian Olympic medalist! Your outstanding performance has made the nation proud Aman. Congrats on this achievement," Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on X.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini hailed Aman Sehrawat for hoisting the tricolour by winning bronze.

"India bagged the 'sixth' medal, Haryana's beloved son Aman Sehrawat hoisted the tricolour by winning bronze Wrestler Aman Sehrawat has performed brilliantly and won the bronze medal match of Paris Olympics 2024. Many congratulations and best wishes to you for this achievement. This is a proud moment for all of us," Nayab Saini wrote on X.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that all Indians are proud of Aman's 'remarkable' achievement.

"Many Congratulations, Aman Sehrawat, on winning the Bronze medal in Men's Freestyle 57 kg #wrestling event at the #Paris2024 #Olympics Your triumph is a testament to your dedication, perseverance, and sporting prowess. All Indians are proud of your remarkable achievement. Wishing you continued success and glory in your future endeavours," Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Aman Sehrawat on winning the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

"Hearty congratulations to Aman Sehrawat on winning bronze medal in freestyle wrestling. It was a great pleasure to see India win its sixth medal at the Paris Olympics. The whole country is proud of the performance of our Olympic team," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

During the match, the Puerto Rican grappler initially gained the lead by securing a point with a single-leg hold. However, Aman came back strong, scoring points by targeting Darian Cruz's shoulders.

After Darian Cruz took the lead with a two-point move, Aman regained control. With 37 seconds left, Aman secured additional points and won the bout with technical superiority as Darian Cruz attempted a desperate move and conceded another point.

