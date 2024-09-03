President Murmu, PM Modi congratulate javelin thrower Sumit Antil for his gold medal triumph at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 3 : President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to one of India's prime javelin throwers Sumit Antil following his gold medal triumph in the men's javelin throw F64 event at the Paris Paralympics.

The Tokyo Paralympics gold medal defender reigned supreme in the final and broke the Paralympic record throw twice to claim his stake at the top of the podium on Monday.

He kicked off the proceedings with a throw of 69.11m and broke his own Paralympic Record of 68.55m that he set in Tokyo. In his second throw, he bettered his Paralympic record by sending his javelin to a record-breaking distance of 70.59m, rewriting the record book yet again.

President Murmu congratulated Sumit for his two successive paralympics gold medals and record setting performances.

"I convey my heartiest congratulations to Sumit Antil on winning gold medal in men's javelin throw event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. With his two successive paralympics gold medals and record setting performances, Sumit has gained a special standing among the champions. His outstanding achievements will inspire countless people, especially the youth," she said in a post on X.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1830673844891242792

PM Modi also took to X and congratulated Sumit for his record-shattering performance and wrote, "Exceptional performance by Sumit! Congratulations to him for winning the Gold in the Men's Javelin F64 event! He has shown outstanding consistency and excellence. Best wishes for his upcoming endeavours. @sumit_javelin."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1830670849101439412

President Murmu also congratulated para-shuttler Suhas Yathiraj, who once again settled for a silver at the Paris Paralympics, just like in Tokyo three years ago.

"One more badminton star, Suhas Yathiraj, adds to the continuing string of medals today. Heartiest congratulations to Suhas on winning silver medal in men's singles badminton event at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Suhas has demonstrated the highest levels of skills, fitness, and resilience by winning consecutive silver medals at two Paralympics. I wish him sustained success at the highest levels," Murmu wrote on X.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1830657328552759492

She also congratulated shuttler Nitesh Kumar who added a gold to India's medal tally following his success in the men's singles SL3 category.

"It has been a great day for Indian badminton. After Nitesh's gold medal earlier in the day, our daughters have brought two more individual medals. My heartiest congratulations to Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manisha Ramadass on winning silver and bronze medals, respectively, in women's singles events at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. They have demonstrated the world class capabilities and mental strength that our girls have come to be associated with. I wish them still greater glories in times to come," Murmu wrote on X.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1830639676429877617

As of now, India has a total of 15 medals, including three gold, five silver and seven bronze.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor