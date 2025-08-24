Primary target is to secure 2026 WC qualification: Japan skipper Fujishima ahead of Men's Hockey Asia Cup

Rajgir, Aug 24 As Japan men’s hockey team arrived in Bihar ahead of the Asia Cup Rajgir, aiming for their maiden podium finish in the tournament's history, skipper Raiki Fujishima said the team's main focus is to secure FIH 2026 World Cup qualification by winning the continental event.

Despite being a consistent contender, Japan have finished fourth on five occasions in the tournament’s history but are yet to claim a podium finish. This time, they will be determined to break the jinx and secure a top-three spot.

"We are thrilled to be here in Rajgir for our very first tournament in this city. Our primary target is to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup by winning the Asia Cup 2025, and for that we are determined to play with full fighting spirit. The team is motivated to give its best and showcase top-level hockey throughout the tournament," Fujishima stated after the team’s arrival in Bihar.

Currently ranked 18th in the FIH World Rankings, Japan have been drawn into Pool A alongside hosts India, China and Kazakhstan. They will begin their campaign against Kazakhstan on August 29, before facing hosts India in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter on August 31. In their final Pool match, Japan will take on China on September 1.

"Without a doubt, our toughest test will be against India. They are the highest-ranked team in this competition and will also have the advantage of strong home support. But we believe in our abilities, and we are confident of breaking through this time and finishing on the podium," he concluded.

This prestigious continental championship will not only crown the best team in Asia, but also the winners of the Asia Cup 2025 will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium –Netherlands 2026.

The 10-day tournament promises world-class hockey action, bringing together Asia’s finest teams to showcase their skills, speed, and determination in pursuit of continental glory and a place on the World Cup stage.

