Prime Minister Modi interacts with India's Olympics-bound contingent before departure for Paris

New Delhi, July 4 Members of the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympic Games met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday as the Prime Minister interacted with them and guided them with encouraging words as they get ready to leave for France.

The contingent led by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P.T. Usha and her colleagues visited the official residence of the Prime Minister at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg here in their Olympic ceremonial attire.

"Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the @Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X later.

The Indian athletes are gearing up for what is expected to be India's best Olympics ever considering the progress the Indian sportspersons have made in the last few years.

India had its best-ever haul at the Olympic Games in Tokyo three years back but is expected to improve on that in Paris and win medals in double digits.

