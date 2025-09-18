Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday marked with grand kho kho celebration in Ahmedabad

New Delhi [India], September 18 : In a remarkable tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, a record 152 Kho Kho teams gathered at the Sanskardham Campus in Godhavi, Ahmedabad, to participate in the Khele Sanand Sports League. The Taluk-level competition, which commenced on Wednesday, turned into a festive celebration of indigenous sport, with hundreds of young athletes showcasing their talent in one of India's oldest and fastest traditional games, as per a release from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

A total of 91 girls' teams and 61 boys' teams in the under-14 category are competing in the league, which will continue through March next year, bringing months of spirited contests and fostering grassroots sporting culture.

The grand opening ceremony was graced by two icons of Indian Kho Kho, invited as Chief Guests to inspire young athletes of the indigenous game. Pratik Waikar, captain of the World Cup-winning Indian men's Kho Kho team, was joined by Nirmala Bhati, who captained the Indian team during the India-Nepal Test Series held in Kathmandu and played as the 'Wazir' in the gold medal-winning Indian team at the Kho Kho World Cup.

Speaking about the event, Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), said, "It is symbolic and deeply meaningful that on the 75th birthday of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, youngsters are embracing an indigenous sport like Kho Kho in such overwhelming numbers. The Prime Minister has always encouraged Bharatiya Khel and local traditions, and this celebration reflects that vision becoming a reality at the grassroots," as quoted from a release by KKFI

"The enthusiasm for Kho Kho is increasing among youth day by day, thanks to the promotion of indigenous games by the government. Now there are many government job opportunities for the athletes, 7 recognition too, that is attracting young talents," said Upkar Singh Virk, General Secretary, KKFI.

Echoing the sentiment, M.S. Tyagi, Chairman, Organisation & Administration, KKFI, noted, "Most of these children come from humble families, and for them, Kho Kho is not only a sport but a pathway to discipline, fitness, aspiration, and the art of living. To see 152 teams gather on this special day is both a tribute to our Prime Minister's vision and a milestone for the future of Kho Kho."

Importantly, this event also comes just ahead of the third season of Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK), the professional league where international players will make their debut for the very first time, a development that further underlines Kho Kho's rapid global rise.

As the matches unfolded, the energy, agility, and sportsmanship displayed by the young players highlighted Kho Kho's rising popularity and its potential to produce future champions. The event served as a fitting tribute to Prime Minister Modi's commitment to promoting indigenous sports and developing a strong grassroots sporting ecosystem across the country.

