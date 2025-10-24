Prime Volleyball League: Bengaluru Torpadoes secure title clash with Mumbai Meteors

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24 : Bengaluru Torpedoes defeated the Ahmedabad Defenders 10-15, 15-11, 15-13, 15-13 in the second semi-final of the Prime Volleyball League (PVL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday.

Sandeep was named the Player of the Match. The Torpedoes will play the final against the Mumbai Meteors on Sunday, October 26, 2025, according to a PVL press release.

Bengaluru started strong with Jalen Penrose making an immediate impact. Sethu tested the opposition from the service line. Nandhagopal began Ahmedabad's counter-attack. Ahmedabad's defence woke up, and Angamuthu's block on Sethu helped them win a super point and take the lead.

Trailing behind, Bengaluru activated the middle blocker Mujeeb, who did well to relieve some of the pressure with strong attacks. Sethu's super serve shifted the momentum, and Bengaluru brought the game back to level pegging with Penrose's cross-body spike.

Sethu kept exploiting tiny gaps on the opposition's court, while libero Midhunkumar defended well on the back court. Muthusamy's smart captaincy and play from the middle kept the pressure up on Bengaluru. Service pressure from Penrose led to the Torpedoes getting another two points from a super serve. Despite a fightback from Ahmedabad, Jishnu's block on Batsuuri helped the Torpedoes take control of the game.

Joel Benjamin's clever play against Akhin helped the Torpedoes at a crucial stage. Setter Sandeep made efficient passes, and Bengaluru completely shut down Batsuuri, forcing Muthusamy Appavu to search for alternative options in attack. Jishnu made a crucial block against Batsuuri once again to earn the Torpedoes a super point. With Joel's spike, Bengaluru earned a spot in the final.

