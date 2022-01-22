Prime Volleyball League: My entry into sports was accidental, says KBS blocker Karthik

Ahead of the Prime Volleyball League, Kochi Blue Spikers' blocker Karthik Madhu has opened up about his journey into the sport, calling it an "accidental story".

In an interaction with ANI, Karthik opened up about his aspirations from the upcoming Prime Volleyball League, his journey as India captain at the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, and how he looks to maintain his fitness.

"My journey into sports was an accidental entry since I had little knowledge about volleyball in school. I got into volleyball and from there my journey started and my passion for volleyball. The most unique thing about volleyball is the excitement it creates during playing for the players as well as for the audience. It's also the sport played all over the world and everyone has the knowledge about volleyball," said Karthik.

"I am happy to be a part of Kochi Blue Spikers in this first edition of Prime Volleyball League. Our team is good where all the players have good match experiences, our biggest strengths is our blocking and service and especially our setters who have good experience of playing with foreign players," he added.

When asked about what is the learnings from the national side, Karthik said: "Yes of course whether it's Indian team or KBS we have to mingle with each other and perform well as a team then automatically the results will be positive. Apart from volleyball about me, the truth is volleyball is everything to me and I work in the postal department in Bengaluru."

Talking about his experience of playing in the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, the KBS blocker said: "It was a great experience playing in that too, playing in a major tournament after COVID-19 and since it was a new set of the team, our coaches, Sridharan trained us and got all the players ready within a short span of camp but the only thing we lacked was exposure but still we did well and fought back and secured 9th place."

The Prime Volleyball League will get underway in Kochi on February 5, 2022. The tournament will feature 24 games and the League will shortly be announcing the fixtures for the upcoming season of action.

( With inputs from ANI )

