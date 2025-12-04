Privilege to have that kind of confidence from management: Gaikwad on batting at No. 4

Raipur, Dec 4 India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored his maiden ODI century in the second match against South Africa, said he felt “quite confident” about adapting to the No. 4 position, which he had never played in the 50-over format, adding that he felt privileged to receive such trust from the team management despite being a regular opener.

Gaikwad, who had batted 86 times in List A cricket but never below No. 3, started the series with 8 off 14 balls in Ranchi before scoring 105 off 83 balls at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

His innings, which he said was his best across formats and levels, was laced with 12 fours and two sixes, at a strike-rate of 126.51. He reached his fifty off 52 balls, before accelerating in superb fashion to get his first ODI century in just 77 deliveries.

"The team management told me that I would be batting at No. 4 this series. I feel it's a privilege to have that kind of confidence from the management towards an opener. So I took it that way," Gaikwad said at the post-match presser.

"In the one-day format, even when I was opening the innings, I always tried to make sure that whenever I was set, I was able to bat till the 45th over and capitalise after that. So I knew somewhat how to play between overs 11 to 40, how to rotate strike, what the boundary options were. So I was pretty much confident about how I could go through the innings.

"It was just a matter of how I could play my first 10-15 balls, and after that, the process remains the same. I have been working really hard, and obviously been in good touch as well. So I wanted to make sure that whenever I am set, I make it a big one," he added.

Gaikwad also stitched a huge 195-run third-wicket stand with batting stalwart Virat Kohli, who scored his second hundred in as many games and overall his 53rd ODI ton.

Asked about his partnership with Kohli, Gaikwad said it was a moment he dreamed of. "I have been able to witness him since last one week now," he said. "Whatever practice sessions we have had, he is batting unbelievably well… the amount of time he has and how he is able to convert it in the match as well. And even this game, I enjoyed a lot. Mostly, I was trying to be in my zone and not really think about how he is batting or how he is able to score runs," he said.

Gaikwad continued, "The chat in between was very clear. We had set 5-5, 10-10-run target and discussed how to manoeuvre the gaps or how to hit those boundaries, how we can rotate strike.

"So the chat was around that. I think we had really good running between the wickets as well. Obviously, you dream of these kinds of moments and to be able to have that kind of partnership, I really enjoyed a lot."

But Kohli and Gaikwad's centuries went in vain as a clinical and collective effort from South Africa guided the visitors to a series-levelling four-wicket win in the second in Raipur.

