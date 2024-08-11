"Privilege to pursue my dream": Abhinav Bindra as he receives prestigious Olympic Order

Paris [France], August 11 : Legendary Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order by the International Olympic Council (IOC) at the 142nd IOC Session in Paris on Saturday.

The Olympic Order, established in 1975, is the highest honour bestowed by the IOC, recognising individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the Olympic Movement, as per the Olympic.com.

"When I was a young boy, it was these Olympic rings, which gave meaning to my life," the 41-year-old Bindra said. It was a privilege to be able to pursue my Olympic dream for over two decades," a five-time Olympian said, as quoted by Olympics.com.

"Post my athletic career, it has been a great passion of mine to try and contribute back to the Olympic Movement. It has been a privilege and an honour. This award only feeds that passion more and I hope to continue to work even harder and keep contributing to the Olympic Movement for the rest of my life," the former Olympic gold medalist added.

Bindra's journey to this remarkable achievement is marked by numerous accolades and contributions both on and off the field.

As an athlete, Abhinav Bindra became the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold medal at the Beijing 2008 Games in the men's 10m air rifle event. He also holds the distinction of being the first Indian to win a World Championship gold in air rifle shooting.

Over his two-decade-long career, Bindra won over 150 individual medals, earning recognition as one of India's greatest sports icons. His exceptional service to sport was further acknowledged when he was awarded the Blue Cross in 2018, the highest honour by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

In addition to his achievements in sport, Bindra has made significant contributions to sports governance. He chaired the ISSF Athletes Committee for eight years and currently serves as a member of the IOC Athlete Commission and Education Commission. These roles allow him to influence the development of global sports policies and advocate for athletes worldwide.

Post-retirement, Bindra founded the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT), a nonprofit organisation dedicated to supporting grassroots athletes in India through cutting-edge sports science technology.

Through initiatives focused on high-performance training, education, and social upliftment, the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust aims to bring global best practices to the Indian sporting landscape, ensuring a lasting impact on the country's future athletes.

A key initiative under Bindra's leadership is the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP), which is being implemented in partnership with the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) and state governments in Odisha and Assam.

Launched in Odisha in 2022 and Assam in 2023, OVEP aims to instil the core Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect in over 11,000 schools, impacting more than one million schoolchildren, as per the Olympics.com.

By fostering a culture of sports and holistic development, OVEP is positioning India as a leader in values-based education, with a goal of reaching 13 million schoolchildren by 2025.

Additionally, Bindra's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship is reflected in the Odisha Ridley Forest Project, an initiative aimed at preserving the natural habitat of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles along the Odisha coastline.

This project, supported by ABFT in collaboration with local government agencies, focuses on the conservation of these turtles while promoting environmental education and awareness among local communities.

Through these efforts, Bindra and his foundation are not only advancing sports and education but also contributing to the preservation of India's natural heritage.

This recognition highlights Bindra's enduring legacy in the world of sports and his continued efforts to promote the values of Olympism globally.

Bindra was also elected as the Second Vice-Chair of the IOC Athletes Commission on Friday. Bindra has been a part of the IOC Athletes Commission since 2018.

