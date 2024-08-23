Priyanka congratulates women wrestlers for gold at U-17 World Championships

New Delhi, Aug 23 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday congratulated four Indian women wrestlers for their outstanding achievement of winning gold medals at the Under-17 World Championships in Amman (Jordan).

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "At the ongoing U-17 Wrestling World Championship in Jordan, our four female wrestlers have made the nation proud by winning gold medals. Congratulations to Aditi Kumari, Neha Sangwan, Pulkit, and Mansi Lather. The entire country is proud of all of you. I wish a bright future for all our daughters".

The Congress leader wrote her message on X in Hindi. Along with her congratulatory message, Priyanka Gandhi also shared a picture of the four women wrestlers posing with the Tricolour after winning gold medals at the Under-17 World Championships.

The talented quartet displayed exceptional skills and dominated their respective weight categories, reinforcing India’s standing in the prestigious Cadets event. The four wrestlers claimed their titles on Thursday.

Aditi Kumari (43kg), Neha (57kg), Pulkit (65kg), and Mansi Lather (73kg) each won gold in their respective categories with remarkable ease. So far, India has earned six medals in the tournament, including two bronze medals by Ronak Dahiya (Greco-Roman 110 kg) and Sainath Pardhi (Greco-Roman 51 kg).

The World Championships are taking place at the Princess Sumaya Bint al-Hasan Arena in Amman from August 19 to August 25. Indian wrestlers are competing in 29 out of 30 medal events, with 10 in Greco-Roman, 10 in men’s freestyle wrestling, and nine in women’s freestyle. In the competition, matches are being held across all disciplines - men's freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's freestyle - with each offering medals in 10 different weight categories. Four medals are awarded in each weight category. At last year’s championships, India secured one gold, seven silver, and three bronze medals, totalling 11 medals.

