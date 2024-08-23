Priyanka Gandhi congratulates Indian wrestlers for winning gold at U17 World Wrestling Championships

New Delhi [India], August 23 : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday congratulated Aditi Kumari, Neha Sangwan, Pulkit and Manasi Lathar for displaying a stupendous performance at the U17 World Wrestling Championships.

Women wrestlers continued to raise the Indian tricolour high at the ongoing U17 World Wrestling Championships on Thursday as four gold medals were secured by the contingent.

For India, Mansi Lather (women's freestyle 73 kg), Pulkit (women's freestyle 65 kg), Neha Sangwan (women's freestyle 57 kg) and Aditi Kumari (women's freestyle 43 kg) secured gold medals, as per Olympics.com.

So far, India has secured six medals in the competition, including two bronze medals by Ronak Dahiya (greco-roman 110 kg) and Sainath Pardhi (greco-roman 51 kg).

Priyanka Gandhi took to her official X handle and praised the women wrestler for winning gold at the U-17 World Wrestling Championship and making the nation proud.

"Our four women wrestlers have made the country proud by winning gold in the ongoing Under-17 World Wrestling Championship in Jordan. Many congratulations to Aditi Kumari, Neha Sangwan, Pulkit and Manasi Lathar. The whole country is proud of you all. I wish all the daughters a bright future," Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X.

The World Championships are being played at the Princess Sumaya Bint al-Hasan Arena in Amman, Jordan. They started on August 19 and will be running till Sunday, August 25.

In the competition, the matches are taking place in all disciplines, men's freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's freestyle with each of them offering medals in 10 different weight categories. Four medals per weight category are being awarded.

Indian wrestlers are competing in 29 of 30 medal events, with 10 in greco-roman, 10 in men's freestyle wrestling and nine in women's freestyle.

At the last year's championships, India had secured one gold, seven silver and three bronze medals, making it 11 medals.

Indian wrestlers at U17 World Wrestling Championships 2024

Men's freestyle: Shivam (45kg), Harsh (48kg), Kartik (51kg), Jaiveer Singh (55kg), Sitender (60kg), Sagar (65kg), Nishant Ruhil (71kg), Vevik (80kg), Sunny (92kg), Jaspooran Singh (110kg).

Greco-Roman: Kedar Kamble (45kg), Bikash Kacchap (48kg), Sainath Pardhi (51kg), Samarth Mhakave (55kg), Gaurav (60kg), Anuj (65kg), Sachin Kumar (71kg), Nishant Phogat (80kg), Lucky (92kg), Ronak Dahiya (110kg).

Women's freestyle: Bala Raj (40kg), Aditi Kumari (43kg), Shrutika Patil (46kg), Muskan (53kg), Neha Sangwan (57kg), Rajnita (61kg), Pulkit (65kg), Kajal (69kg), Mansi Lather (73kg).

