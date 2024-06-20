Pro-boxer, WBC Asia title-holder Neeraj Goyat to join Big Boss OTT

New Delhi, June 20 Neeraj Goyat, India’s most promising professional boxer and WBC Asia title-holder, has been invited to join Big Boss OTT. Neeraj is all set to enthrall his audience as he is a crowd favourite being a renowned figure in the global boxing scene. The boxing professional also has appeared in numerous music videos and instructed celebrities like Farhan Akhtar to display boxing skills in movies like Toofan. In the same movie, Neeraj too had a small role.

The boxer from Karnal, Neeraj fell in love with the sport in 2006. Having won the gold medal at the 2008 Youth National Tournament, he gained recognition very quickly due to his obvious talent. His career kept going strong as he became the first boxer from India to be ranked in the WBC World Rankings in 2015, 2016 and 2017 after winning three WBC Asia titles.

Neeraj in his anticipation towards visiting the doorstep of the Big Boss house, said, “I am truly honored and want to thank the Big Boss Family for opening their doors.”

Expressing further gratitude, he added, “It will be an exciting time for a boxer like me to dwell in the surroundings and share a good time with all the invited members. I look forward to also earning the trust of my audience to win the title this season.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor