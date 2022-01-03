Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28

Captain Maninder Singh and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh helped the defending champions Bengal Warriors beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 in a closely fought match of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Monday. Maninder scored 13 points while Nabibakhsh fetched 10, including a last-minute Super Tackle, to help Bengal overcome a stiff challenge from Jaipur. Arjun Deshwal was the sole performer for the Pink Panthers, clinching another Super 10 and finishing the game with 16 points. But his failed attempt in the last raid of the match cost Jaipur a chance to win.



Bengal and Jaipur went into the match with the worst tackle strike rates in the league and it wasn’t surprising to see the raiders dominate the early stages. Bengal captain Maninder Singh was in red-hot form with Mohammad Nabibakhsh supporting him. The two clinched successive multi-point raids in sixth minute to get Bengal their first All Out in the seventh minute and open a 5-point lead. At the other end, Arjun Deshwal was equally impressive in the pink jersey. His crucial points, especially in Do-or-Die raids, ensured Jaipur stayed in touching distance of the defending champions