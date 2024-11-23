Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers seal impressive 13-point with win over Jaipur Pink Panthers

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 : The Haryana Steelers showcased their all-around prowess yet again to secure an excellent 43-30 victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 72nd of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Shivam Patare and Vinay completed Super 10s, while Naveen and Mohammadreza Shadloui led a solid defence. As the Haryana Steelers maintained their position as the season's strongest team, Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 was the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing evening for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The first half began with both teams testing each other's defences, but eventually, it was the Haryana Steelers who drew first blood through Vinay's two-point raid, setting the tone for a dominant performance. The Jaipur Pink Panthers relied heavily on their captain Arjun Deshwal, who carried the attack for his side as his teammates faced intense pressure from the opponent.

The turning point came midway through the first half when the Haryana Steelers inflicted the first all-out, extending their lead to seven points. Shadloui's masterful ankle holds and Naveen's perfectly timed tackles kept the two-time PKL champions in check, while Shivam Patare and Vinay consistently chipped away at the opposition's defence as the Haryana Steelers entered halftime with a commanding 22-12 lead.

The second half saw the Steelers further assert their dominance. Despite occasional moments of brilliance from Lucky Sharma, who secured a crucial Super Tackle against Shivam Patare, the Jaipur Pink Panthers struggled to maintain any momentum. The Steelers inflicted a second all-out to effectively seal the match, extending their lead to 15 points.

Shivam Patare's impressive performance earned him a well-deserved Super 10, while Vinay too reached the same milestone through consistent raiding as the side eventually won by a difference of 13 points. The Steelers' defensive unit, particularly Naveen with his lightning-quick ankle holds and Shadloui's three tackle points extended their lead at the top of the standings to eight points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor