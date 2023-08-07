''Pro Kabaddi League has inspired women to take up Kabaddi across world,'' says Iranian Women's Kabaddi team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : The Iranian women's kabaddi team is currently undergoing a tour of Mumbai and Pune from August 4 to August 11. The side has set up a few friendly matches to enhance their skills and develop match temperament.

According to a press release, speaking on the sidelines of their friendly game, the Iranian women's kabaddi Team Manager Zahra Rahiminejadnoudijeh said, "We have always looked up to India as a kabaddi nation and it's fantastic to be here. Our team has been facing intense competition from various teams and the players are getting to learn a lot on this tour."

Zahra also spoke about how the Pro Kabaddi League has inspired women's kabaddi players in Iran, "The Pro Kabaddi League is very famous in our country. The league has made kabaddi very thrilling and we always look forward to watching all seasons. The league has also inspired many women to take up kabaddi in Iran and across the world. Hopefully, we'll have a women's Pro Kabaddi League soon. All our players are very excited to be a part of it and take women's kabaddi to the next level."

The Pro Kabaddi League is gearing up for its landmark tenth season this year. The PKL Season 10 Player Auction will be held from September 8 to September 9 in Mumbai.

