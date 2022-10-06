Pro Kabaddi League kicks off with grand conference

Mashal Sports, organisers of vivo Pro Kabaddi League, conducted a special launch conference for Season 9 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League in Bengaluru on Thursday, 6th October 2022. The conference was attended by a representative from each of the 12 teams and Mr. Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, vivo Pro Kabaddi League.

The Defending Champions Dabang Delhi K.C. are all set to take on vivo PKL Season 2 winners U Mumba to kick off Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on 7 October 2022. This edition, which will be conducted in three venues – Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Speaking about vivo PKL season 9 opening doors to fans and the key aspects behind the growth of the League, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, vivo Pro Kabaddi League said, “Fans and the spectators are at the heart of any sport and we will look to set new benchmarks for in-stadia fan activities this season. The main focus of the League has been the fans and there is no success in sport without succeeding with the fans. And to succeed with the fans, we have to provide high quality competition, which has been one of our key focal points. A league model which can be continually bettered has also been one of the key elements behind the success of the league.”