Pro Kabaddi League makes return in 12-city caravan format

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Pro Kabaddi League will return to the 12-city caravan format for the tenth season of the tournament.

The fans of each of the franchises can catch their favourite stars in their own city later this year as the league will commence on December 2, announced Mashal Sports, organisers of the competition.

Speaking on the announcement of the dates for PKL Season 10, Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "We have witnessed kabaddi spreading across India as a sport people love to watch and play through the success of the last nine seasons of PKL. Now, with our landmark tenth edition, we are excited to grow the sport and continue to be the platform that has seen talent emerge from across the world to shape the future of kabaddi. Without a doubt, a legacy has been built and we are grateful to our athletes and fans equally for being part of this incredible journey. We promise a memorable tenth edition which will be a true celebration of the sport."

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 auction will be held from 8-9 September 2023 in Mumbai. The league will share further details for the milestone season in the upcoming weeks. Jaipur Pink Panthers are the defending champions, beating Puneri Paltan in final by 33-29 last year in December. The most successful team is Patna Pirates with three titles.

The Pro Kabaddi League announced the ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’ for the milestone Season 10 on August 8. With a strong group of players retained, each of the franchises is all set to build their units further in the upcoming Player Auction and celebrate the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League through high-octane contests.

According to the press release, a total of 84 players were retained across 3 categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 24 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 38 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP) category. The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat and Vikash Kandola will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 10 Player Auction from 8th-9th September 2023 in Mumbai.

The talent pool retained by the teams has a great balance between young and experienced players. PKL legend Pardeep Narwal has been retained by U.P. Yoddhas, whereas Aslam Mustafa Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 9 - Arjun Deshwal has been retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers.

