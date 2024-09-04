Pro Kabaddi League season 11 to begin on October 18

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Pro Kabaddi League announced that Season 11 of PKL will begin on October 18. After successfully completing 10 seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League earlier this year, the world's biggest kabaddi league will embark on a new phase in October.

In Season 11, the Pro Kabaddi League will return to the three-city caravan format. The 2024 edition will commence at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18, before moving to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg on November 10. The third leg will take place at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune from December 3 onwards, as per the PKL release.

The dates and venue for the Playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Speaking on the announcement of the dates for PKL Season 11, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, "We are delighted to announce the start date and venues for PKL Season 11. After successfully completing 10 seasons, PKL Season 11 will mark a new milestone in the continued rise of the league. This would strengthen the growth of Kabaddi in India and elsewhere around the world."

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Auction was held in Mumbai from 15-16 August 2024, with eight players going for over INR 1 crore, a new record in the league's history, the release added.

Sachin, who was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas, emerged as the most expensive buy at the two-day event. He was acquired for Rs 2.15 crore.

A total of 118 players were sold to the 12 franchises during the PKL Season 11 Player auction, as per a PKL press release.

Ajith V Kumar became the most expensive player in Category C in this year's player auction after he was acquired by Puneri Paltan for Rs 66 lakh, meanwhile, Jai Bhagwan was bought by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 63 lakh.

Arjun Rathi emerged as the most expensive player in Category D after he was acquired by Bengal Warriorz for Rs 41 lakh.

Furthermore, Mohd. Amaan found a place in the Puneri Paltan team for Rs 16.2 lakh and Stuwart Singh was bought for Rs 14.2 lakh by U Mumba.

