Pro Kabaddi League: Tamil Thalaivas announce leadership duo for Season 12

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 : Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday announced Pawan Sehrawat as the Captain and Arjun Deshwal as the Vice-Captain for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter for the team as it sets its sights on glory.

Widely celebrated as the High Flyer of PKL, Pawan Sehrawat is one of the most dynamic players in the league's history. He became the most expensive player in PKL when Tamil Thalaivas signed him for Rs 2.26 crores in Season 9. Representing the Reserve Bank of India, Pawan has also brought pride to the nation, winning the gold medal at the 2019 South Asian Games and the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Joining him in leadership is Arjun Deshwal, the Raid Machine of PKL, who takes on the role of Vice-Captain. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Arjun is a decorated raider and currently serves as a DSP in the state police force. His stellar career includes winning the gold medal with the Indian national team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Alongside the leadership announcement, Tamil Thalaivas also unveiled their primary kit for Season 12. Featuring an all-blue design with striking gold accents, the kit represents the team's renewed energy and ambition. The gold signifies the ultimate target for the season, bringing home the biggest prize in kabaddi.

Speaking about the leadership duo, Head Coach Sanjeev Balyan said as quoted from a press release, "Pawan is a proven leader and one of the most feared players in the league. His ability to handle pressure, inspire his teammates, and deliver in crucial moments makes him the ideal captain to lead Tamil Thalaivas this season."

On Vice-Captain Arjun Deshwal, Sanjeev added, "I've had the privilege of working with Arjun when he captained Jaipur Pink Panthers, and I know firsthand the dedication, discipline, and composure he brings to the game. He is a natural leader on and off the mat, and together with Pawan, they form a formidable leadership core."

Assistant Coach Suresh Kumar also shared his thoughts and said, "We have selected big names for the captaincy this year, and we know they are amazing raiders with Pawan also being a great all-rounder. This year, we have a strong line-up, and I'm confident they will lead the way for the team."

