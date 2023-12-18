Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddhas to go all guns blazing against Bengal Warriors

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 : UP Yoddhas, competing in the Pro Kabaddi League, will go all guns blazing against table-toppers Bengal Warriors on Monday in Match 29 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

The Yoddhas had lost their previous match against the Bengaluru Bulls 36-38 in a closely fought encounter in Bengaluru and occupy the sixth position in the table with 12 points and a score difference of 40.

On the other end, table-toppers Bengal Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday to hosts Puneri Paltans (49-19) but remained on top of the table with 18 points from five matches and a zero score difference.

Statistically, both teams have faced each other 12 times in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League, with each team winning four times and the other four encounters ending in ties.

Speaking before the Match UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasveer Singh said their commitment is to deliver not just results but also moments of celebration for everyone associated with UP Yoddhas.

"While we take pride in our overall performance, our unwavering focus is on pinpointing and rectifying our weaknesses. We are consistently making efforts to elevate our gameplay, ensuring both our fans and management find joy in our achievements," he said, according to a release.

Star raider Surender Gill has been in sensational form putting up big numbers for his side. He has 33 successful raids and 42 raid points. He aims to maintain this momentum with the support of Dubki King Pardeep Narwal who has 33 raid points from four matches.

The rock-solid defence unit of the Yoddhas has also demonstrated their mettle on the mat. Guarding the left corner for his side, Sumit has 14 each Successful Tackles and Tackle Points. Former captain Nitesh Kumar and Gurdeep have been successful in preventing opponent raiders from capitalizing on their attempts.

Bengal Warriors have their dangerous Captain Maninder Singh who is in top form with 45 raid points and 34 successful raids and is ably supported by Nitin Kumar who has 26 points and

Shrikant Yadav who has 24 points. The defence has also been in good form with right defender Shubham Shinde leading the league with 18 tackle points supported by Vaibhav Garje and Aditya Shinde and they will look to keep the Up Yoddhas in form raiders on bay.

