Pro Kabaddi League will help me prepare for Asian Games selection trials in South Korea, says Woosan KO

South Korean defender Woosan KO has made his way to the Pro Kabaddi League for the first time in his career. Yet to make his debut for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, Woosan has enjoyed his time with the Jaipur team and the atmosphere in the stadium so far.

Speaking about how he has been managing in the camp, Woosan said, "I don't know English very well, so the coach and team manager speak to me very slowly. I like the food here. I was given Korean food in the beginning, but then I switched to Indian food. I really like Butter Chicken and Roti," as read in a statement by Pro Kabaddi League.

Woosan also said that the training sessions with the Jaipur team will help him prepare for the Asian Games selection trials in South Korea later this year, "I made my debut for South Korea in 2019. I hope to be selected for the Asian Games next year. The Pro Kabaddi League will definitely help me prepare for the Asian Games selection trials, which will be held in South Korea later in the year. We undergo really good training here in the Jaipur Pink Panthers camp."

When asked about how he found a place in a PKL side, the South Korean said, "Kabaddi isn't very popular in South Korea. I saw a kabaddi match for the first time in college in 2018. I got to know about the league through my teammates in the South Korean team. I have been playing with Dong Geon Lee, who has been taking part in the league since 2017. This year, the kabaddi association in South Korea asked me to put my name in the PKL Auction pool and that's how I arrived here."

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to ride on the momentum after defeating Patna Pirates in their last match, meanwhile, the Gujarat Giants will be hoping to bounce back after a tough 33-53 loss against Dabang Delhi KC.

The second match of the day will be a cracker of a contest as Dabang Delhi KC have shown tremendous form, winning their first three matches. However, Delhi will face a tough challenge from Telugu Titans' Monu Goyat and Siddharth Desai.

The three-time champions Patna Pirates will be eager to register their first victory of the season when they take on Bengal Warriors in the last match of the day. However, the Warriors are high on confidence after two comprehensive victories against Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls.

( With inputs from ANI )

