Pro Kabaddi legends Anup Kumar, Ajay Thakur to return for Melbourne Raid

Melbourne, Dec 24 The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to create history by taking the electrifying sport of kabaddi to Australia with the PKL Melbourne Raid, an event that will be held at the John Cain Arena on Saturday, a day before the mega final of PKL Season 11.

This event promises to be an exhilarating evening of top-tier kabaddi action with four formidable squads taking part in the competition. PKL All Star Mavericks, PKL All Star Masters and Pro Kabaddi All Stars will be the three teams comprising the best Indian kabaddi talent from the PKL, alongside a star-studded Australian contingent named the Aussie Raiders, as they battle for supremacy in this one-of-a-kind showcase event.

With the likes of Ajay Thakur, Pardeep Narwal, Anup Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar and other legendary players taking part, the fans can look forward to an electrifying encounter that transcends borders.

"We are thrilled to be invited by Visit Victoria for a PKL demonstration in Melbourne, one of the world's foremost sporting destination cities. The PKL Melbourne Raid signifies kabaddi's growing global appeal, bringing together legends as well as current stars. Coming at the apex phase of the ongoing PKL Season 11, this is a great opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our League, as well as the energy of kabaddi as a truly world-class sport," said Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, PKL.

Squads for PKL Melbourne Raid:

PKL All Star Mavericks

Ajay Thakur (Raider/Captain), Deepak Hooda (Raider), Aadesh (Raider), Rakesh (Raider), Pardeep Narwal (Raider), Nitin Rawal (Left Corner + Raider), Aditya Powar (Left Corner), Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner), Mayur Kadam (Right Cover), Priyank Chandel (Left Cover), Nitin (Left Corner), Sachin (Raider).

Coach: E. Bhaskaran

PKL All Star Masters

Rakesh Kumar (Raider/Captain), Anup Kumar (Raider), Sukesh Hegde (Raider), Jai Bhagwan (Raider), Maninder Singh (Raider), Jeeva Kumar (Left Cover), Sandeep Narwal (Right Cover), Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner), Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner), Mohit (Right Cover), Ran Singh (Right/Left Corner), Nitesh (Left Corner).

Coach: B.C. Ramesh

Pro Kabaddi All Stars

Anup Kumar (Raider/Captain), Rakesh Kumar (Raider), Sukesh Hegde (Raider), Jai Bhagwan (Raider), Maninder Singh (Raider), Jeeva Kumar (Left Cover), Sandeep Narwal (Right Cover), Vishal Bhardwaj (Left Corner), Saurabh Nandal (Right Corner), Mohit (Right Cover), Nitesh (Left Corner).

Coach: E. Bhaskaran

Aussie Raiders

Josh Kennedy (Left In/Raider/Captain), Marc Murphy (Corner/Raider), Dan Hannebery (Left Corner), Brett Deledio (Raider), Ben Nugent (Centre/Raider), Billy Gowers (Left Corner/Raider), Michael Hibberd (Left Corner), Trent McKenzie (Right In), Dyson Heppell (Raider/Left Corner), Liam Shiels (Right Corner/Raider).

Coach: Campbell Brown

