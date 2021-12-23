Pro Kabbadi League: Gujarat Giants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Gujarat Fortunegaints edged past Jaipur Pink Panthers in their opening encounter of PKL 2021, thanks to a sensational show from their defensive unit led by the veteran Girish Ernak. Arjun Deshwal was the only saving grace for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in an otherwise disappointing show. The Gujarat Giants missed the vivo PKL playoffs for the first time in franchise history in Season 7, and they will aim to correct that in this season.

The team retained franchise stalwarts Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar and added experienced corners Girish Ernak and Ravinder Pahal to form a solid defensive core. The Giants’ raiding unit has a good mix of youth and experience, and the roster has a fascinating look. While the Giants retained their stellar cover duo, the Jaipur Pink Panthers brought back their outstanding corner crop of Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda. Superstar Deepak Niwas Hooda will lead the franchise for a second year running, while veteran defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan will bring his experience and leadership to an otherwise young roster.

